Pipe repairs force water lock off in Corporate Area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be necessary to shut down water supply to several communities in Kingston and St Andrew starting tomorrow in order to carry out repair work on its transmission lines.

The works are scheduled to be carried out as follows:

Thursday, June 6 from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am Friday, June 7. Areas to be affected are Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens and surrounding areas.

Friday, June 7 from 8:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, June 9. Areas to be affected are Spanish Town Road, Greenwich Farm and surrounding areas.

The NWC is urging customers in these areas to store water for use during the period of the disruption.