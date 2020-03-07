Pipeline repair disrupts water supply to sections of St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that customers in some sections of St Ann will experience a disruption in their water supply today Saturday, March 7, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
This disruption in service is to facilitate urgent pipeline repairs and valve installation on the pipe network, the NWC said.
Areas to be affected are Back Street/Great Pond, Warrick Mount and Exchange main road in the vicinity of Lancewood.
The NWC is also reporting that service will be suspended for customers in Cecilia Street - Exchange, on Sunday, March 8, from 9:00am to 6:00pm, in order to carry out the installation of pressure reducing valves on the transmission main.
Customers are encouraged to store water for use during the disruption periods.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy