Pipeline repair disrupts water supply to sections of St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that customers in some sections of St Ann will experience a disruption in their water supply today Saturday, March 7, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This disruption in service is to facilitate urgent pipeline repairs and valve installation on the pipe network, the NWC said.

Areas to be affected are Back Street/Great Pond, Warrick Mount and Exchange main road in the vicinity of Lancewood.

The NWC is also reporting that service will be suspended for customers in Cecilia Street - Exchange, on Sunday, March 8, from 9:00am to 6:00pm, in order to carry out the installation of pressure reducing valves on the transmission main.

Customers are encouraged to store water for use during the disruption periods.