Pipeline repairs to affect water supply in sections of Portmore — NWC

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out pipeline repairs in the Newland area of Portmore, St Catherine on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. The activities will result in water supply disruptions to a number of communities, the NWC is advising.

Areas to be affected are Newland Road, Naggo's Head, Edgewater, Bridgeport, Marine Park, sections of Braeton, Hellshire, Gregory Park, West Port, West Bay, Port Henderson Road, Hamilton Gardens, Meadowvale, Christian Gardens, Cedar Grove Estate, Cedar Manor, Passagefort, Watson Grove, Westchester, Independence City, Portsmouth, Cumberland, Mount Royal, Southboro and Ridgeview.

The NWC is urging customers in these areas to store water for use during this period of disruption.