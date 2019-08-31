Pipeline replacement resumes along Constant Spring Rd — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that infrastructural work by the National Works Agency at the Sandy Gully Bridge, near the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue, is nearing completion thus facilitating the laying of pipes and the restoration of water supply to sections of the city.
According to the NWC, the pace of re-installing the dislocated pipelines has been hampered over the past three days by the ongoing infrastructural work. However, as those works near completion, the NWC says it is now mobilising to complete the remaining section of pipeline and return supply to the affected areas.
Areas impacted are Richmond Park, Maxfield Avenue, and roads leading off, Upper section of Hagley Park Road and all roads leading off.
The NWC is projecting that the repairs should be completed by early Sunday morning, September 1.
