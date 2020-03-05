Pistol handed over to police after fight

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A 9mm pistol and two 9mm rounds of ammunition were handed over to the police following a confrontation in Richmond Hill, Catadupa, St James yesterday morning.

The police said a man has been arrested following the incident.

Lawmen said that about 8:15 am, a confrontation developed between two men in the community. It is reported that during the altercation the suspect pulled a firearm at the complainant and attempted to shoot him.

The complainant then used a machete to chop the suspect. The firearm fell to the ground and the complainant handed it over to the police.

The suspect later turned up at hospital with chop wounds where he was admitted and treated under police guard.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.