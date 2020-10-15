Plan 'Secure Jamaica' to restore citizen security — Dr Chang
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says his ministry has put in place a comprehensive plan — Secure Jamaica — aimed towards achieving substantial and sustained improvement in security for citizens.
The minister was speaking during the ministry’s digital press briefing today to provide an update on issues the country currently faces and the way forward for a safer Jamaica.
Dr Chang said the plan ‘Secure Jamaica’ will prioritise three critical areas for the medium term namely, the expansion, reorganisation and increased capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force; the modernisation of the legislative framework; and redirect and mainstream social intervention.
“We are implementing evidence-based approaches, embedding continuous monitoring mechanisms, with clearly defined, time sensitive outcomes. We are repositioning citizen security in a modern, transparent way, so that our citizens can hold us accountable. That is our commitment,” the minister said during the briefing.
He said that despite the damage to the economy caused by COVID-19, the Government will not detract from doing what is necessary for the safety of citizens.
“We will restore good public order, reduce criminal violence, and eliminate endemic corruption. This remains our number one priority. This Government is unwavering in our commitment to substantial and sustained improvement in security, an unrelenting drive to eradicate corruption, and bold and decisive action to finally deal with social exclusion,” Dr Chang said.
