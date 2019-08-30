Plan housing developments with climate resilience in mind – Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says developers should frame housing developments with climate resilience in mind noting that communities that are not properly planned can have an impact on the country's climate.

“When we cut down trees, when we have improper disposal of waste, when we don't treat our water resources properly all of those things can have an impact and we're seeing the impacts now, we're seeing it, the hotter times, the changing rainfall patterns and the persistent and frequent droughts,” Holness said.



He was speaking today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the National Housing Trust's (NHT) Twickenham Glades Phase 4 development in St Catherine.



According to Holness, the country stands a better chance of withstanding climate events and preserving the environment when infrastructure is properly planned.



“I want the public to understand that Government is not insensitive to the issues of climate change, but the Government has to consider all the factors involved in the development of the country. There is no compromise that can be justified for our environment. We can't replace the environment when we destroy it,” the Prime Minister stated.



Holness said that a part of the directive given to the NHT is to build more planned housing solutions to preserve the environment.



“The strategy of the Government is to be more instrumental, more forward planning in ensuring that we manage the space, the limited land space that Jamaica has in a way that is preserving of the environment,” he said.



Meanwhile, the NHT will construct 110 single storey duplex units in Phase 4 of Twickenham Glades. The project is expected to be completed by December 2020 at a cost of $1.466 billion.