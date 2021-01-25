Plan of action needed to prevent repeat of attack on homeless — Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling for immediate action to be taken by the Government of Jamaica in response to this morning's attack on six homeless men in separate locations in the Corporate Area.

Three of the men were attacked in the vicinity of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court at the intersection of East and Sutton streets, including one who was killed on the compound of the courthouse.

Another two were attacked in the Half-Way Tree area while the other was attacked in the Kingston Western police division.

Golding said: “This morning's incidents are further evidence of the severity of the crisis of violence in our nation, where Jamaica has become a place in which our most vulnerable and defenceless can be so heartlessly attacked and murdered in our capital.”

The Opposition is concerned that the circumstances suggest the possibility that these were coordinated attacks, and is demanding a high level investigation and a plan of action to prevent a recurrence.