Planned power outage in Manor Park, Stony Hill and environs —JPS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is advising customers in the Manor Park and Stony Hill areas of a planned power outage tomorrow.
According to JPS, the National Works Agency (NWA) has requested that a section of the electricity network between Olivier Road and Manor Park be relocated from 6:30 am to 6:00 pm.
The relocation, which will interrupt the service on two major distribution feeders, is to facilitate major road works currently underway in Constant Spring.
Areas to affected by the outage are: Manor Park up to Stony Hill; Old Stony Hill Road to Mount Zion; Old Stony Hill Road to Bernard; and Old Stony Hill Road to Harkers Hall.
JPS said this will include: Seaview, Oakridge, Hermitage Dam Road, Waterworks, Section of Norbrook Drive, Grosvenor Terrace, Glengoffe, Gibson Road, Fort George, Lawrence Tavern, King Weston, Castleton, Friendship Gap, Cavaliers, Edward Piece, Mt Matthews, St Faiths, Ashley District, Zion Hill, Above Rocks, Holman Hill, Property Road, Temple Hall, Mt. Ogle, King Weston, Rose Hall District, Goulbourne, Border, Sue River, Lucky Hill, Unity Grant Hill, Castleton, Florence Hill, Tom's River, Brandon Hill and all roads leading off.
