Plans apace for Racers Grand Prix 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Sport Ministry and the Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, will on Thursday host a press conference with the organizing committee of the Racers Grand Prix 2020.

The Racers Grand Prix was given gold status and added to the new World Athletics Continental Tour. The new series features several disciplines that were cut from the Diamond League.

The Diamond League announced late last year that four events – 200m, steeplechase, discus and triple jump – will not be part of the main programme in 2020. The decision comes after the Diamond League decided to scale the annual track circuit down to 24 events total (12 male, 12 female) to fit into a 90-minute time window.