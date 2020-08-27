Plans in place to reinforce medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Carl Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), says plans are in place to reinforce the medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Bruce was responding to complaints raised in a letter from the internal medicine resident body that was shared with the media today.

The letter raised concerns about the long hours residents are currently working to care for the influx of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly press briefing a short while ago, Dr Bruce said members of the administration met with the residents and heads of department to discuss the issues raised in the letter, which has gone viral.

He said that the hospital knew that as the number of cases increased there would be a need to reinforce the current teams.

“In some instances, we will have to ask the other specialities to help with their patients as we go forward. So for example if surgery has patients that they are actively managing, the surgeons will participate in the management of those patients,” he said.

Dr Bruce also noted that there have been advertisements for positions at the hospital with minimal response.

“We have been advertising since December. We advertised in December 2019 for additional medical officers to reinforce those doctors who are studying and at that point we had no take up,” Dr Bruce said.

“We advertised again in April and I believe we had two doctors. In June we advertised and we have gotten so far three responses,” he added.

He applauded the doctors for speaking up.

“Whenever the clinicians at the university speak, we really listen to them, we're very emphatic to them and we take them seriously. We are humbled by their courage and we have been inspired by their compassion and we are grateful for the service they have given not only to the hospital but to the Jamaican public,” he said.