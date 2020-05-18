Plans moving forward to bring home 1,044 J'cans at sea
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Royal Caribbean Cruise Line says plans are moving forward to repatriate the 1,044 Jamaican crew members who have been stranded aboard its Adventure of the Seas vessel since March.
The vessel's captain told crew members that a meeting between cruise line authorities and the Government yielded positive results.
The captain said the Government is determining the best way to bring crew members home under its phased reopening programme.
“ The Jamaican Government has established protocols for Jamaicans who are returning during the pandemic. They are determining the best way to apply those guidelines to your unique circumstances as seafarers who have been away from other people for so long,” the captain said in audio obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.
He told crew members that further updates could be provided as early as this evening.
He also urged the cruise line employees to maintain their professionalism and assured them that they will be home soon enough.
The cruise ship, which was to dock in Falmouth today, is currently off the coast of Haiti, awaiting permission from the Jamaican Government to dock here.
OBSERVER ONLINE has been informed that authorities at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James have put doctors on standby to go to Falmouth to test the cruise ship workers.
