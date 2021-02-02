Plans under way for 9th Biennial Diaspora Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says plans are underway for the ninth staging of the Biennial Diaspora Virtual Conference from June 16 to 18.

The ministry said the event is being organised under the theme 'Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger together for a sustainable future'.

State Minister Leslie Campbell, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, said that planning for the event is at the “preparatory phase”.

He noted that the event will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We anticipate a rich programme, vibrant speakers, robust discussions and participation from Jamaicans at home and abroad for the signature event,” he said, while addressing a virtual press conference recently.

Campbell noted that the biennial conference, held since 2004, is part of measures to strengthen relations between Jamaica and its diaspora.

He said the event, which involves strong private-sector support, “represents a fine example of successful public-private partnership”.

The biennial conference brings together Jamaicans at home and abroad to cooperate on issues of national importance while addressing matters of importance to the diaspora in their countries of residence.