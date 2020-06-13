Plant now for hotels, schools, minister tells farmers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, is encouraging farmers to increase production in preparation for the reopening of the hotels and schools.
Speaking at the handover of agricultural inputs to St Catherine farmers at a forum held in Dunkeld on Thursday, he said farmers should use the support being provided by the Government and the private sector to boost cultivation of food crops because markets exist for the produce.
He argued, too, that the country isn't producing enough for local consumption as it is.
“It is a time for you to go and cultivate; it doesn't matter what you cultivate, there is a market for your produce,” Hutchinson said.
The farmers were presented with some of the $12 million worth of agricultural inputs to be distributed to farmers across the island. The inputs were provided by H and L Agro, and Newport Fersan as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson said the country cannot go through the COVID-19 crisis successfully alone, and collaborations with the two companies and others are a “true testament to the tremendous impact that can be achieved in partnerships”.
“We have to ensure that there is access to agricultural inputs and increased production for the next season,” he added.
Hutchinson reported that the ministry, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), recently allocated an initial $10 million from the Production Incentive Programme to procure seeds, water tanks, planting materials, fertilisers and chemicals for distribution to farmers to stimulate production and productivity.
He encouraged the farmers to utilise the items given by H and L Agro and Newport Fersan (seeds, chemicals and fertilisers) “to ensure that our nation is able to successfully forge ahead, especially during these trying times”.
—JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy