Plumbing problems force CRH to relocate nursery

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The nursery department of the ailing Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James has been relocated due to plumbing issues.

The issue reportedly developed on Tuesday night and the nursery was relocated to another section of the hospital on Wednesday.

Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene confirmed the situation to OBSERVER ONLINE this morning.

"There are some issues with plumbing and it [the nursery] was relocated while we corrected the problem," said Greene.

He, however, did not provide a timeframe in which the work is expected to be completed.

"Our maintenance people are on top of it and I can assure you that the matter is being dealt with as a matter of urgency," he said.

Work started on CRH - the only Type-A facility in the county of Cornwall - over two-years ago to address what staff members referred to as noxious fumes emanating from a section of the building.

Other hospitals in the region, — Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny, Noel Holmes in Hanover, and Savanna-la-Mar Public General in Westmoreland — are being used to offset some of the burden. In addition, some wards and services are currently being offered on various sections of the hospital compound in order to facilitate rehabilitation work to the 10-storey main building.

"We are operating in a space that was not designed to be a ward. We are operating in a space that was designed for residency. We have had to do quite a bit of modification just to carry out the services so that we can serve the people," said Greene of the plumbing issues.

"Issues like this are bound to come up, even at the University (of the West Indies) Hospital, the KPH (Kingston Public Hospital)... would have issues like this from time to time."