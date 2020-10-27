Plus-size model prompts Instagram nudity policy change
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Instagram has relaxed its nudity policy in response to a campaign to let people show pride in their bodies even if they don't fit beauty stereotypes.
Instagram modified its rules to allow showing people hugging, cupping or holding their breasts after controversy over the removal of images of Black plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams.
UK-based Nicholas-Williams prompted the controversy after posting pictures of herself topless but covering her breasts with her arms on her @curvynyome Instagram account.
"We are grateful to our global community for speaking openly and honestly about their experiences and hope this policy change will help more people to confidently express themselves," Instagram global head of policy programs Carolyn Merrell said Tuesday in response to an AFP inquiry.
"We know people feel more empowered to express themselves and create communities of support — like the body positivity and acceptance communities — if they feel that their bodies and images are accepted."
Instagram policies on nudity keep in mind that the platform is intended for people as young as 13 years of age.
Images of breasts being squeezed were banned because they are typically associated with pornography, but images of plus-sized women hugging themselves topless in artful expressions of pride caused Instagram to amend the policy.
Imagery of breasts being grabbed and squeezed still breaks Instagram rules.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy