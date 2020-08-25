Police, military and election day workers to vote on August 31
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Election day workers, police and military personnel will go to polls on Monday, August 31, three days before the rest of the population, which is scheduled to vote on September 3.
A total of 31,084 election day workers; 11,512 policemen and women; and 4,181 soldiers are set to cast their vote between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, in 169 locations for the election day workers and 28 locations for the police and military. Provision is made for the advance voting of these categories of people under the Representation of the People Act to ensure that they are available for duty on election day.
Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown cautions the special services electors that they can only vote on August 31.
“Police, military and election day workers who wish to vote must do so on August 31. They will not be able to vote on September 3, as their names will not be on the Official Voters' List used on September 3,” Brown said.
The election day workers, he said, will be notified via text message of the location and polling station in which they will cast their votes.
