Police, security team recover stolen taxi

ST MARY, Jamaica — The Port Maria police are reporting that with the assistance of a private security company, they recovered a stolen taxi on Purcell Lane, Annotto Bay in St Mary yesterday.

Official reports are that two men wearing masks entered a grey 2014 Toyota Probox which operates as a taxi on the Oracabessa to Ocho Rios route. Upon reaching the vicinity of Galina, one of the men pulled a firearm and proceeded to rob the driver of $13,000 and the motor vehicle, before escaping, the police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 pm.

The police said that, along with the security company, they were alerted and following investigation, the motor vehicle was tracked to Purcell Lane where it was found about 4:30 pm abandoned.

No one has been arrested but investigations are ongoing.