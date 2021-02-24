PHOTO: Police, taxi smash up

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- This police vehicle and a taxi (INSET) were involved in an accident on Orange Street, downtown Kingston this afternoon. The taxi had the green light, but the driver claimed he didn't hear the police siren.

