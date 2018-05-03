Police/military operation underway in aftermath of Westmoreland massacre

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A major joint police /military operation is currently underway in Westmoreland.



The operation in the parish follows yesterday's massacre in Grange Hill where seven people were shot dead and eight others wounded during separate attacks on Tuesday.



Various assets, including a helicopter, are being used to cover different sections of the parish to include Savanna-la-Mar, which has also been impacted by gun violence in recent times.



The operation, which got underway a few hours ago, was confirmed a short while ago by acting head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Assistant Superintendentof Police Dahlia Garrick.



"Yes, I can confirm that there is a major joint police military operation in Westmoreland. The operation is in a bid to cauterise the gang conflicts that are on going in the parish. We are having some success so far and we will continue to provide updates as the operations unfolds," disclosed ASP Garrick.



She was speaking with members of the media a short while ago in St James.



While not being able to say how many, ASP Garrick said a number of persons have been picked up by the security forces in the operation.



More information later.

Anthony Lewis