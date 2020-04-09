Police COVID-19 Command Centre available for guidance especially on curfew exemptions
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are advising members of the public who may have questions or concerns regarding the categories of exempted people under the current curfew order, to contact the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5103 or 876-702-5106.
In a release issued today, the police informed that their COVID-19 Command Centre operates 24-hours each day and is available to answer questions and provide clarification when needed.
For all emergency matters, Jamaicans are asked to call the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) at 119.
Additionally, the police reminded that they intend to strictly enforce the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act in order to help keep Jamaicans safe.
“For people who have been exempted, a valid work photo identification must be presented to an officer when requested as well as a reason for being out during the hours of the curfew.
“Exempted categories of people should only be outside their premises if they are either heading to work or heading home from work or any other activity associated with their jobs. An exemption is not an indication that persons should be outside their premises without good reason,” the police release emphatically stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy