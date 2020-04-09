Police COVID-19 Command Centre available for guidance especially on curfew exemptions

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are advising members of the public who may have questions or concerns regarding the categories of exempted people under the current curfew order, to contact the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5103 or 876-702-5106.

In a release issued today, the police informed that their COVID-19 Command Centre operates 24-hours each day and is available to answer questions and provide clarification when needed.

For all emergency matters, Jamaicans are asked to call the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) at 119.

Additionally, the police reminded that they intend to strictly enforce the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act in order to help keep Jamaicans safe.

“For people who have been exempted, a valid work photo identification must be presented to an officer when requested as well as a reason for being out during the hours of the curfew.

“Exempted categories of people should only be outside their premises if they are either heading to work or heading home from work or any other activity associated with their jobs. An exemption is not an indication that persons should be outside their premises without good reason,” the police release emphatically stated.