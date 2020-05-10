Not all super heroes wear capes… they wear the uniform of the Constabulary – Police Commissioner in Mother's Day message

KINGSTON, Jamaica— “It is true that not all super heroes wear capes, because I work with them every single day. They wear the uniform of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.”

Those were the sentiments of Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson in his Mother's Day message to especially “cop moms” which was posted in a video on social media.

He also encouraged Jamaicans to honour the nation's mothers not only today, Mother's Day, but all year round.

“From the over 3,000 sworn women serving within the constabulary, from District Constables to Assistant Commissioners of Police, to the thousands of civilian members and many dedicated women who perform the role of a mother… I marvel every day at your ability to seamlessly shift between your role as law enforcement officers while simultaneously taking quick video calls to help with homework or pacify sibling disagreements,” he said in his video message.

The Commissioner noted that while the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way celebrations normally occur, appreciation can be shown in many ways.

“We may not be able to show our affection in the usual way, with physical demonstrations of love, in these times keeping our physical distance may be the most caring action we can take to keep them healthy, but can make a call, send a message, drop off a card to let these mothers know how much they mean to us.”

The Commissioner ended his message by wishing every Jamaican mother a Happy Mother's Day.