Police Commissioner tours Coronation Market
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson today toured sections of Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, to reassure vendors and citizens that the police are committed to ensuring their safety and to dispel rumours that a gang war has been ongoing in the area.
Vendors in Coronation Market and Oxford Mall Arcade in downtown Kingston complained earlier this week of a drastic fall off in customers and sales following reports of a potential flare up of violence following the death of 51-year-old Harry McLeod.
While they acknowledged that some tension exists, vendors said that there had been no gunfire in the area since Sunday.
