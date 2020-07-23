Police Federation “deeply troubled” by motion to amend INDECOM Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Police Federation says it is “deeply troubled” by the motion to amend the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Act which was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck.

In a statement released today, the Federation expressed outrage at the proposed amendments and said it will not be business as usual as the members fight for their rights.

Chuck on Tuesday said he intends to bring to Parliament a Bill validating and indemnifying Indecom from previous actions taken to arrest, charge and prosecute police officers.

Following legal action brought by the Police Federation, the court ruled in 2013 that INDECOM did have the power under the INDECOM Act, 2010 to arrest, charge and prosecute members of the security forces.

However, the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling in 2018, with the Privy Council upholding it in May this year.

During his presentation, Chuck said that the commission acted in good faith “as can be demonstrated when it desisted, upon the institution of proceedings by the Police Federation”.

In its response, the Police Federation said INDECOM is being “used as a weapon against its members", and noted that the Justice minister's actions opposes the Privy Council's ruling.

“It is clear, the intention of the Government in aiding and abetting the erosion of the constitutional rights of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force by granting INDECOM immunity for breaches committed against its members,” the statement said.

Chairman of the Federation Detective Sergeant Patrae Rowe said “if this motion is supported, it is a clear demonstration that the Government does not have the best interest of our members at heart.”

“Their actions have eroded our trust in their ability to ensure that the rights of those who place their lives in the line of duty are not abrogated,” he added.