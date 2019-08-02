UPDATE: Police Federation gets eight buses
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will now be able to travel to and from work in greater safety and comfort, through the procurement of eight buses by the Government.
Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, handed over the vehicles to the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF) at the Commissioner's Old Hope Road offices in St Andrew earlier today (August 2).
According to Anderson, the presentation of the buses is in keeping with the JCF's welfare programme for members.
He noted that the objective is to ensure the well-being of the police as they work to “keep the country safe”.
Anderson said that the Government is committed to ensuring that police personnel are properly equipped to do their job.
“There is a procurement process taking place now to ensure that our members have the tools to do the job that we send them to do,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Federation, Sergeant Patrae Rowe, expressed gratitude for the buses, noting that the members will be pleased.
