Police Federation mourns death of Corporal Duwayne Keshue Wright

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The Police Federation has extended condolences to the family of Corporal Duwayne Keshue Wright who died suddenly, this morning, in May Pen, Clarendon.

In a statement , the federation said Wright, who was assigned to the Detention and Courts division, reported feeling ill while on duty.

He however died on his way to the hospital.

It is said that he suffered from "heart problems."

“Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and the JCF family. Sleep in peace dear brother, gone but not forgotten,” the federation said.