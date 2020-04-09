Police Federation supports members in Kari Douglas dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica -The Police Federation has come out in support of its members following the controversy surrounding the arrest of Jamaica Labour Party councillor, Kari Douglas.

Douglas was arrested last night (Tuesday, April 7) under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The Federation says, that notwithstanding the exemption, Douglas should have given a proper account of herself and should have had a proper identification that would have explained her exemption.

According to Detective Sergeant Patrae Rowe, chairman of the federation, this is not the first altercation Miss Douglas has had with persons who were carrying out their legitimate function.

Rowe said, at this time the federation would not go into details as the matter is under investigation.

The federation says they will always stand by their members in the lawful and professional execution of their duties, as no one is above the law.