Police High Command offers condolences to family of former JCF member killed in Libya

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command is conveying condolences to the family of Clive Peck, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and United Nations employee who died tragically in Libya this past weekend.



Acting on behalf of Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, , Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, who serves as Chaplain for retired members, contacted Peck's widow and committed the JCF's full support during her moment of bereavement.

“The family was also visited by Chaplain for Area 2, Reverend Anthony Armstrong, while Area 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police Elbert Nelson spoke with Mrs Peck by phone,” the JCF said.

Major General Anderson has also paid tribute to Peck, a former corporal who served the JCF for 14 years between 1979 and 1993.



“Mr Peck was committed to public service and bettering the lives of others, both while at the JCF and in his most recent role as Field Service Officer with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. We grieve with his family, friends and his former JCF batch-mates and colleagues with whom he remained close,” Anderson said.



Peck enlisted the Force on March 19, 1979, and served with distinction in the St Ann and St Mary Divisions, as well as at the Area 1 Headquarters and at the then Special Branch (now the National Intelligence Bureau). During his tenure, he was twice recognised for exemplary performance and dedication, the JCF noted.

On April 20, 1989 Peck was commended for efficient and dedicated work during 1988, and on January 21, 1993 he was commended for efficient and dedicated work done in the 125th Anniversary Parades and Concerts in 1992.

Reports are that Peck and a colleague member of the UN were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a shopping mall in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi.