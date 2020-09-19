Police High Command raises level of threat against cops to high

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) High Command has raised the threat level for violence against officers to high following what is believed to be three separate but coordinated attempts on the lives of police officers and their families last night.

The police said three men have been taken into custody in connection with the investigations.

The police's communications unit said the constabulary is unable to disclose further details at this time due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

In responding to the incidents, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, moved to assure the nation that the JCF remains undeterred in its efforts to bring down criminal gangs.

“We will relentlessly pursue, not only the individuals who carried out these attacks, but also those persons who helped facilitate, organise and coordinate them in any way. These latest attacks have only served to strengthen our resolve to dismantle these criminal gangs. We will continue to pursue the support systems, connected parties and sources of funding for these criminal enterprises,” Commissioner Anderson said.

The police commissioner implored members of the JCF to be alert and vigilant.