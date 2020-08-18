Police High Command says no political motive detected so far in man's murder, Portmore fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command says investigators are unable to conclusively establish a political motive in connection with two separate incidents that took place in the lead-up to the islandwide Nomination Day activities.

The police noted, however, that investigations into both of these incidents are ongoing and at an early stage.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Paul Henry, a fisherman of Rocky Settlement, Clarendon, was shot and killed in his community on Monday, August 17. Police reports are that shortly before midnight, Henry concluded erecting a political billboard, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second incident, the police reported that at about 12:30 am on Tuesday, August 18, the police were summoned to Portmore Villas after citizens saw a shop on fire. No one was injured in the blaze, but other adjacent dwellings were also damaged.

The police said the matters are being treated with the seriousness with which they deserve.

“You can be assured that we are mobilising all necessary resources in various divisions to ensure every Jamaican can exercise their right of franchise in peace and safety. We urge all interested parties to respect the rights of all Jamaicans to express their differing political views and preferences,” the police said.

“We are committed to working with all partners and stakeholders to delivering a General Election that is both free and fair and free from fear,” it added.