Police Officers' Association, Police Federation unite 'in pursuit of Constabulary's vision'

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Police Officers' Association (POA) and the Police Federation say they will implement a system of internal communication to ensure that the interest of the groups they represent will be protected.

According to a release from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) both police organisations met today with Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, and discussed the challenges the groups both face.

CCU said following those discussions, the leadership of both organisations are satisfied that the issues have been properly ventilated. The CCU added that Commissioner Anderson provided the guidance and direction needed to address similar concerns that affect members going forward.

The police said that they are confident that an internal system will ensure challenges will be properly ventilated and remedied in a timely manner.

“While passionate about representing the welfare and well-being of both groups of our members, we wish to make it absolutely clear that we remain united and committed to achieving the strategic objectives of the Commissioner of Police and the Jamaica Constabulary. There is a shared sense of urgency about the vision of modernisation and growth of the organisation,” the statement said.

“The safety and security of the Jamaican people remains paramount in our minds and we are excited about the achievement of our collective goals,” it added.