Police Officers' Association, Police Federation unite 'in pursuit of Constabulary's vision'
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Police Officers' Association (POA) and the Police Federation say they will implement a system of internal communication to ensure that the interest of the groups they represent will be protected.
According to a release from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) both police organisations met today with Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, and discussed the challenges the groups both face.
CCU said following those discussions, the leadership of both organisations are satisfied that the issues have been properly ventilated. The CCU added that Commissioner Anderson provided the guidance and direction needed to address similar concerns that affect members going forward.
The police said that they are confident that an internal system will ensure challenges will be properly ventilated and remedied in a timely manner.
“While passionate about representing the welfare and well-being of both groups of our members, we wish to make it absolutely clear that we remain united and committed to achieving the strategic objectives of the Commissioner of Police and the Jamaica Constabulary. There is a shared sense of urgency about the vision of modernisation and growth of the organisation,” the statement said.
“The safety and security of the Jamaican people remains paramount in our minds and we are excited about the achievement of our collective goals,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy