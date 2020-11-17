Police add Nesta 'Bigga' Morrison to list of wanted names

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police have put Nesta Morrison, otherwise called Bigga, of 11 Miles, Bull Bay in the parish on their wanted listed.

According to the police, Morrison is wanted for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm in the Bull Bay area.

They are urging him to immediately turn himself in to the Yallahs Police or any other police station.

In the meantime, the police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Yallahs Police at (876) 982-5075, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police are also reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.