Police advise public to avoid Industry Village
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police are advising the public to avoid Industry Village, Gordon Town in St Andrew due to land slippage in the area.
The police said a team from the National Works Agency is currently at the location trying to clear the roadway.
Lawmen said that the constant rainfall and unstable soil have created additional challenges for the team clearing the blockage.
Video began circulating on social media earlier today which showed rocks and trees slipping down the side of a hill in the area.
