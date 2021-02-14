Police appeal for help in suspected hit and run case

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a 59-year-old man in December 2020.

According to the police, the man, 59-year-old Ernesto Montgomery of a Helshire, St Catherine address, died at the hospital on December 24 after he was brought there on December 20 suffering from various injuries.

To date, lawmen said they have been unable to establish how he sustained his injuries.

However, based on information gathered so far, investigators theorise that about 6:00 am, Montgomery was jogging along the Helshire main road where he exercised daily, when he was hit by a motorcycle that did not stop. It is believed that Montgomery was assisted to the hospital by a taxi operator who was passing by.

The police are now appealing to the taxi operator, anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have any information that can assist in the investigation, to contact them at 876-939-9446, 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

People may also give information anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 311.