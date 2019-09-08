Police arrest, charge 4 with serious crimes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that investigators continue to make breakthroughs in several major investigations, arresting and charging several suspects for serious crimes across the island.

One of those charged is 27-year-old Sean Allen of Dalling Street, Westmoreland. He was charged by sleuths in St Elizabeth with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports are that on Tuesday a police team searched Allen's home and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol and a 9mm cartridge in a stove. He was taken into custody, interviewed and subsequently charged.

Similarly, Manchester investigators charged 35-year-old Rohan Smiley, otherwise called 'Bomhead', of Three Chains district, Mandeville in Manchester with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law. Reports are that Smiley and a complainant were involved in a dispute when Smiley pulled a gun from his waist and allegedly threatened the complainant.

Romario Green, otherwise called 'Boo', a pest controller of Tharp Street, Falmouth in Trelawny was charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent by detectives in Trelawny.

It is alleged that Green and another man went to the home of Cordel Clarke (now deceased) where they shot and killed him and injured another man.

Also charged with murder is Shanae Walker. He was formally charged by detectives on Thursday following the August 26, 2019 murder of 26-year-old Deshane Trenchfield, a businessman of Newell, St Elizabeth.

“The police thanks the public for playing a significant role in the success of their investigations. Witnesses strengthen cases by telling the judge and/or jury everything they know about an event. The JCF asks that the citizens of Jamaica to continue to support the work of the JCF to secure an even higher rate of crimes solved, and by extension keep all Jamaicans safe,” a news release from the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit said.