Police arrest 18 people at illegal party in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested and charged 18 people, including six females, with Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, along Omara Road, Kingston 10.
Reports are that about 10:15 pm, officers were on patrol in the area when they noticed an illegal party in session. The 18 people were arrested, processed and later granted bail.
They are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, January 21, 2021 to answer to charges laid against them.
