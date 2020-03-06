Police arrest 3 young men in gun video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested three of the four young men who were seen in a now viral video brandishing a gun.

The police said the fourth individual is still on the run and is wanted for breaching the conditions of his bail in a matter that is before the court.

According to the police, two of the individuals are minors and are currently at the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre. The other, 20-year-old Deson Berry of Rollington Town, Kingston 2, was turned over to the police by relatives, following an operation in the community.

The police are asking anyone with information on the fourth individual's whereabouts to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.