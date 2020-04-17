Police arrest eight people linked to St Andrew gang

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Eight people suspected to be linked to a gang which operates in sections of the St Andrew South Police Division were arrested by the police today.

The police said the individuals – seven men and a woman – were taken into custody following ongoing investigations into gang-related activities in the division and surrounding areas.

Six of the suspects were apprehended by lawmen on Kirk Avenue in the parish, while the others were taken into custody in the Washington Gardens area of St Andrew, the police reported.

Investigations are ongoing.