Police arrest four, seize gun, $200,000 and phones

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four suspected criminals—one of them a suspect in a double murder investigation—were arrested by the police following a cross-division operation that was coordinated by the Police Emergency Communication Centre.

The police said a Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol along with 14 rounds of ammunition, $200,000 cash and nine cellular phones — believed to be stolen were seized, along with two motorcycles.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the operation began shortly after 9:30 am, when a woman who was robbed in the Gardenia Avenue area of Mona Heights, Kingston made a report to the Matilda's Corner police.

The Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC), utilising Jamaica Eye resources, coordinated a response with police teams in the St Andrew Central and Kingston Eastern divisions, the CCU said.

The police said less than an hour later, the suspects were intercepted in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3.

The police said one of the men arrested is believed to be a suspect in a double murder in Papine, St Andrew last year. The identities of all four men are, however, being withheld pending further investigations.

Members of the public who were robbed today in Mona Heights or its environs are being urged to contact the Elletson Road police at (876) 928-4200.