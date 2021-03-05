Police arrest man caught stabbing another

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A mechanic was arrested and charged with wounding with intent after officers caught him stabbing another with a knife in Westmoreland on Wednesday, March 3.

Charged is 28-year-old Ricardo Smith of New Hope district, Little London in the parish.

The police said they were on patrol in the New Hope area about 6:00 pm, when Smith was seen with a knife inflicting stab wounds to the complainant's abdomen. They intervened and Smith was arrested.

The police said a statement was recorded from the complainant and Smith was subsequently charged yesterday.