Police arrest man found with gun, ammo

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Forty-two-year-old Anthony Lewars was yesterday arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm in his community of Pennants district.

Lawmen said that about 3:15 pm, a team of officers was on an operation in the area when Lewars was seen holding on to his waist in a manner that aroused the cops' suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and a Taurus revolver containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

His premises was also searched and two additional 9mm rounds were found in a knapsack.

He was subsequently charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. His court date is being finalised