Police arrest six, seize guns

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Police say six men have been taken in to custody following the seizure of three firearms and several rounds of ammunition in St James today.

According to the police, the weapons were seized in Hendon, Norwood about 6:00 am. In addition to the weapons,18 rounds of ammunition were also taken.

Lawmen said the guns seized included a Glock pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol and a Chrome 9mm pistol.