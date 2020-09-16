Police arrest suspected elderly con artist
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - The Little London Police in Westmoreland have put a stop to the activities of a 70-year-old suspected con artist, whose recent exploits have seen him fleecing unsuspecting people of more than one million dollars.
The man, Winston Crossdale, was charged yesterday with obtaining money by false pretense. The charges were laid while Crossdale was in police custody on similar charges.
In the latest allegations, a woman and her nephew reported that they paid Crossdale a combined $1,000,000 for two motor vehicles in late July 2020. The money was paid over when Crossdale promised he could secure the motor vehicles at a reduced cost because of special contacts.
The woman became suspicious when Crossdale began to give changing reasons for the delay in delivering the promised motor vehicles. She eventually discovered that he was in police custody and made a report.
Crossdale will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Thursday, October 6 to answer to two counts of obtaining money by false pretense in relation to this latest case. He will also answer to other fraud-related charges in at least one other case.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy