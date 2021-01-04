Police arrest woman for harbouring crowd

PORTLAND, Jamaica –Fifty-year-old Carline Miller, a businesswoman of Shanty Town, Berrydale district in Portland, was arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in her community yesterday.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that Miller was warned for breaching the DRMA and Noise Abatement Act about 7:30 pm. About 11:35 pm, the same day, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw about 150 people gathered at the location.

Miller was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court at a later date.