Police ask for help in finding missing man, Radcliffe Campbell

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica –Twenty-four-year-old Radcliffe Campbell of August Town, Glengoffe in St Catherine has been missing since Monday.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Campbell was last seen in Washington Court, Kingston 8. When last seen he was dressed in a black cap, blue shirt, blue joggers, and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Radcliffe Campbell is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.