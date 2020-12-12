Police ask for help to catch partygoers

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are appealing to Jamaicans to help them nab people hosting illegal parties this festive season, as they seek to clamp down on such activities and stop the spread of COVID-19.

On a flyer posted to social media, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is asking those aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on the flyers to 876-591-5671.

Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said organisers of “dangerous” illegal parties and gatherings were put on notice that special arrangements are in place to clamp down on these events, which he says are contributing significantly to the country's crime problem.

Anderson said that from now until January, specific measures will be instituted, as well as response teams, to enforce this aspect of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.

Under the DRMA, parties are banned in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and public gatherings are restricted to 15 people.