Police ask for help to catch partygoers
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police are appealing to Jamaicans to help them nab people hosting illegal parties this festive season, as they seek to clamp down on such activities and stop the spread of COVID-19.
On a flyer posted to social media, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is asking those aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on the flyers to 876-591-5671.
Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said organisers of “dangerous” illegal parties and gatherings were put on notice that special arrangements are in place to clamp down on these events, which he says are contributing significantly to the country's crime problem.
Anderson said that from now until January, specific measures will be instituted, as well as response teams, to enforce this aspect of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.
Under the DRMA, parties are banned in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and public gatherings are restricted to 15 people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy