Police called to maintain order at Mandeville Tax Office

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two police officers were called in for crowd control as people refused to practice physical distancing at the Mandeville Tax Office, Tuesday afternoon.

A security guard assigned tro the tax office told OBSERVER ONLINE that only three people at a time would be allowed inside to conduct business at the cashier service.

The stipulation comes after the Government last month limited public gatherings to 10 people in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Up to 6:00 pm yesterday, Manchester accounted for six of the 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Kasey Williams