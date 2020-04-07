Police called to maintain order at Mandeville Tax Office
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two police officers were called in for crowd control as people refused to practice physical distancing at the Mandeville Tax Office, Tuesday afternoon.
A security guard assigned tro the tax office told OBSERVER ONLINE that only three people at a time would be allowed inside to conduct business at the cashier service.
The stipulation comes after the Government last month limited public gatherings to 10 people in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Up to 6:00 pm yesterday, Manchester accounted for six of the 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Kasey Williams
