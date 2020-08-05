Police canine 'Ada' finds drugs at NMIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several packages of cocaine were discovered at the Norman Manley International Airport on Monday, with the help of the constabulary's Canine Division.

Lawmen said that about 10:30 am, a canine team, including police dog 'Ada', was checking cargo for an outgoing flight when Ada detected anomalies.

The police said several buckets labelled 'Jerk Seasoning' were inspected and the cocaine was found hidden inside.

The drugs were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing their investigation.

No one was arrested in connection with the incident.