Police caution St Ann residents against spreading fake news

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police are advising members of the public to desist from circulating a WhatsApp message stating that they have ordered schools in Steer Town in the parish to be closed.

St Ann divisional commander Senior Superintendent Calvin Small said that following the shooting deaths of two men in Mammee Bay in the parish on Sunday, there is an increased police presence in the area and the police will remain there as long as necessary, and so there is no truth to the message that there are threats of violence following the shooting that would warrant a school closure.