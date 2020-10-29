Police charge man caught with gun, ammo

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged in Westmoreland after he was caught with a firearm during a police operation at Paradise Lane in the parish yesterday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 21-year-old Oshane Shorter, otherwise called 'Precky', a labourer of the same community.

Reports are that a police team conducted an operation in the area, searched a premises, and found the firearm—a 9mm Ruger pistol containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition—in Shorter's possession.

The incident happened about 3:40 pm.

He will appear in court at a later date.